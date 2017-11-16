Beer Buzzed 

Linda Johnson is a BUZZ Contributing Writer (beer!) and founder of the beer and travel website, BrewNymph.com, covering all things Florida beer from news to events. She is the first female Level 2 Certified Cicerone® in the Jax area, one of six in the metro area, and the only Level 2-certified independent beer writer in the state.

After a beer-and-cheese pairing event, an off-site tap takeover, and two days of tapping daily special edition one-off beers, the 7th Anniversary celebration at Intuition Ale Works moves ahead toward the weekend. The festivities culminate with the annual Anniversary Party, this year dubbed a “Celebration Carnival,” on Saturday, November 18, beginning at 1pm, at the tap room, 929 E. Bay St.

The chefs from Black Sheep restaurant present an intimate dinner on Thursday, November 16 at the Intuition Ale Works tap room. The beer-and-food pairing event features a reception with appetizers, followed by a six-course dinner. Intuition beers, several of which are rare, will be paired with each dish. Seating at the dinner is by ticket only. For the menu and tickets, click here.

On Friday, November 17, the popular Family Game Night returns, with a Carnival edition. From 5-9pm, it’s fun for the entire family, with carnival games and snacks, bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, and additional activities. The Family Game Night appeals to the kids and parents alike: kids get to play, and parents get to relax a bit.

The Anniversary Celebration Carnival arrives on Saturday, November 18, from 1-9pm. In addition to the main tap room, and upstairs bar (weather permitting), the brewery bar will be set up in the brewhouse events space. Live music begins at 1pm: Folk Is People (1-2pm); Strangerwolf (3-4pm); Gabe Darling (5-6pm); and Go Get Gone (7-9pm). Live jazz on the rooftop by Black Calla is featured from 9-11pm. The day includes carnival games and snacks, giant Sumo wrestling, bounce houses, cake donuts from CAlli Marie Bakes, Coffee speedball shots from BREW Five Points, and on-site screenprinting by Shipyard Dog. Participate in barrel roll, keg hold and cornhole competitions for chances to win prizes. And, owner Ben Davis will be sitting in the Dunk Tank – for $5 (donated to charity), take your shot at dunking him.

Lastly, if you need to recover on Sunday after all the festivities, a Hangover Brunch just might be the cure. From 11am-1pm on Sunday, November 19, a special brunch will be served, including additional one-off beers.

Congratulations to Intuition Ale Works!

(cover photo by Linda Johnson)