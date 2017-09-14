Beer Buzzed 

Linda Johnson is a BUZZ Contributing Writer (beer!) and founder of the beer and travel website, BrewNymph.com, covering all things Florida beer from news to events. She is the first female Level 2 Certified Cicerone® in the Jax area, one of six in the metro area, and the only Level 2-certified independent beer writer in the state.

Get ready to pucker up, because it’s ready, set, Gose at Engine 15 Brewing Company (Jax Beach) on Saturday, September 16! Following last week’s adventure with Hurricane Irma, the brewery rescheduled its inaugural “Day’s Eye Gose” Bottle Release and Sour Fest. Beginning at 11am, bottles of the new tequila-barrel aged lime Gose will go on sale ($9 each). Only 100 bottles are available, and it’s likely that these will go fast. The beer is “amazing – very margarita-like,” says Kara Scremin, Marketing Maven for Engine 15, as she quoted co-founder Luch Scremin. Sour beers have taken on a soaring popularity recently. The Gose, an older German style, is a tart ale, known for its signature salt character, low bitterness, and lower ABV (alcohol by volume). Often, fruits are added for a refreshing beverage.

Along with the bottle release, Engine 15 is celebrating sour beers with a tap list featuring its standard house Gose and four additional all-day guest taps of sours. The bar will tap two to three sours from guest breweries all afternoon on the hour from 1-5pm.

Engine 15 Brewing is located at 1500 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.

Cheers!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

www.brewnymph.com