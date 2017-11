All November long, children under the age of 12 will enjoy free admission to the Jacksonville Zoo.

This special promotion is brought to you by Deutsche Bank.

So round up your herd and bring them to see all kinds of cool exhibits like the monkeys, giraffes, flamingos, elephants, jaguars, and koala bears.

For more information, please click here to check out more details about Kids Free November.

When?

The entire month of November

Where?

Jacksonville Zoo

370 Zoo Parkway

Jacksonville, FL 32218