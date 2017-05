Aquatics Camp is a summer day camp that offers a variety of activities for boys and girls ages 6-14. Here, kids will be able to experience the thrills of water sports and learn different skills which includes archery, outdoor skills, and scout skills. It is located at the St Johns River Base and also provides discounts for siblings and multiple week stays.

Website: https://www.aquaticscamp.org/

Early Registration: May 15, 2017

Camp Start Date: June 19, 2017

Phone: (904) 269-2091