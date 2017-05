Have a child that’s interested in the art of dance? Ballet Arts Centre is offering a dance camp for the month of July. The Tiny Dancer Dance Camp are for dancers aged 3-8, while the Summer Intensive dance program are for dancers aged 9-16. The Summer Intensive program is said to train special techniques such as Ballet, Pointe, Modern, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Acrobatics, and much more.

Camp Program Dates: July 10 – July 28, 2017

Website: http://www.balletartscentre.com/

Phone: (904) 399-5687