Looking for a short summer camp that allows your kid to be active, have fun, and make new friends? At Five Tool All Sport Summer Camps, they offer weekly programs which allows campers the opportunity to play exciting games like baseball, flag football, soccer, softball, relay races, and many more. Another great thing is that they have water sports available each day to cool the kids off after a long day of play. Weekly registration prices are only $75 for full days (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

Website: http://www.fivetoolsoftballtraining.com/all-sport-summer-camps/

Camp Dates: (Week 1) June 5 – June 8, 2017

(Week 2) June 19 – June 22, 2017

Email: fivetoolinfo@gmail.com

Phone: (201)532-9363