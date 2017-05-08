Happy Acres Ranch Summer Camp

Give your kids the opportunity of a lifetime with Happy Acres Ranch. Their summer camp offers programs in the knowledge and safety of horses along with riding lessons. Aside from horseback riding, the camp will also have an outdoor program for campers which includes swimming, archery, kayaking/canoeing, fishing, and more. Meals are also included in their weekly tuition.

Websites: http://www.happyacresranch.com/horses/

http://www.happyacresranch.com/summer-camp/

Camp Dates: June 5 – August 11, 2017

Phone: (904) 725-1410