Get your kids into volleyball by having them join the Jacksonville Junior Volleyball Association Summer Camps. Here they’ll teach the fundamental skills needed to master the game, while also teaching sportsmanship. They offer four camps which runs weekly and range from grades K – 12. Campers also have the option to attend two, three, or five days per week.

Website: http://www.jjva.com/index.php/summer-camps-2/

Camp Dates: June 5 – August 4, 2017

Phone: (904) 854-2323