Surf’s up with Jax Surf Camp. At the camp your child will learn the fundamentals of surfing as well as ocean safety. All equipment will be provided and campers will be broken into groups depending on their age and skill. Other activities included in the program are Paddleboarding, Yoga, Beach sports, and of course more surfing. The camp is available to ages 6-16.

Website: https://jacksonvillesurfandpaddle.com/pages/kids-camps

Camp Dates: June 5 – August 11, 2017

Phone: 904-435-7873