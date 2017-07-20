Kids Picks 

Peppa Pig Live!

Are you wanting to see Peppa Pig live and in person? Surprise! Peppa Pig and all her friends are hitting the road to show everyone all their new, songs, dances, games, and more importantly, surprises. To find a show near you, visit her website at https://www.peppapigliveus.com/ .

Jumpstreet Special Needs Event

Come join us for Jumpsteet’s first Saturday Kids with Special Needs event. This semi-private event allows children with special needs and their families to come and make new friends and for to bond. For more information, visit their website http://www.gotjump.com/florida/jacksonville-beach/ .

Science and History Boat Tours

Come and sail away on the Saint John’s River and learn about Jacksonville, the Saint John’s River, and the impact it has had on our community over time. For more information, visit their website http://www.themosh.org/event/science-history-boat-tour

Teddy Bear Thursday at Adventure Landing

Make a new furry friend at Adventure Landing! When you bring in your child, they can create a teddy bear for $9.99. There’s also coloring activities and much more. To learn more about Teddy Bear Thursday, please call 904-246-4286