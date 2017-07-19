Kids Top Five

The Art Garage

2683 St Johns Bluff Road Suite 149, Jacksonville, FL, 32246

(904) 449-4056

Your child will have a blast at The Art Garage. Here, you will learn to work with all types of paint, pastels, mixed media and clay! All artists at all levels are welcome to take classes. For more information, visit their website.

http://www.theartgaragejax.com/

Creative Me Art Studio

132 Everest Lane – Suite # 3, Located Just off Race Track Rd. St. Johns, FL, 32259

(904) 770-2222

A plethora of different classes are offered at Creative Me Art Studio. Each week offers different art opportunities for artists of all levels. Each lesson offers a take home project and a guided lesson from one of their amazing art teachers. For more information, visit their website.

http://www.creativemeartstudio.com/

The Brush

Mobile

(904) 651-4764

Art has always been a big part of owner Marina Davidson’s life. She has taken her passion and turned it into a business. The Brush brings the art to you! To learn more or to book a party, visit her website.

http://the-brush.com/index.php/about-us/

Children’s Art Classes

8411 Baymeadows Way St. 2, Jacksonville, FL, 32256

(904) 612-7557

Children’s Art Classes offers many different classes for many different age groups. From toddlers to college students prepping their portfolio, Children’s Art Classes will have the class for you. For more information, visit their website.

http://www.childrensartclasses.com/

Art League of Jacksonville

4327 Kerle Street, Jacksonville, FL, 32205

(904) 677-2787

Art League of Jacksonville offers many courses in drawing, drama, music and more. They also offer many different workshops in these areas. To learn more about Art League of Jacksonville, visit their website.

http://artleaguejax.org/about-alj/