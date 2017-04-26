Head of School Selected For New Private Academy In Arlington

Lauren O’Hara May has been selected as Head of School leading into the inaugural 2017-2018 school year for Arlington Community Academy. May recently served as principal at Guardian Catholic Schools, St. Pius V Campus. May is an experienced early education teacher and holds both a Master’s in Education, early childhood and special education from the University of Florida and a Master’s in Education, educational leadership from St. Leo University. May will responsible for school leadership and community engagement.

Arlington Community Academy is set to begin its inaugural academic school year in August 2017. The school offers an affordable option of private school for families and is a partner with Step Up for Students which provides income-based tax credit scholarships for eligible families.

Another key hire, Alefia Landry serves as manager of early childhood education and compliance. Landry holds a Bachelor of Science in supervision and management from Florida State College at Jacksonville. Landry is responsible for managing the preschool and school wide programming. Most recently Landry was instrumental in developing the preschool program at Somerset Preparatory Academy in north Jacksonville.

Located at 5900 Ft. Caroline Road, Arlington Community Academy opened with preschool January 2017 and now enrolling kindergarten through 2nd grade. Deadline for Step Up For Students scholarship applications is May 1, 2017.

About Arlington Community Academy:

The mission of Arlington Community Academy is to provide students and families, regardless of income, a foundation of academic excellence and responsible citizenship in a safe Christian environment. More information can be found at acajax.org.