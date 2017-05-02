The 2017 Rockville Fest turned Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park into a MOSHPIT. The festival featured a mix of hard rock and metal bands playing on three stages. Def Leopard, Soundgarden, Chevelle, Papa Roach, A Perfect Circle, Seether and many more bands were on hands to rock the crowd. A total of 42 bands where slated to perform during the 2-day festival.

This could be the last festival at Jacksonville’s 35-year-old Metropolitan Park. Daily’s Place, a 94,000-square foot covered flex field amphitheater with seating capacity for 5,500 is scheduled to open later this year adjacent from the park.