Hellyeah at Mavericks at the Landing August 4th

American heavy metal supergroup Hellyeah are currently touring in support of their fifth studio album, Unden!able. This album includes a cover of Phil Collins “I Don’t Care Anymore,” which features guitar tracks by Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul’s late brother Dimebag Darrell. Melding several popular bands from the early 2000’s gives Hellyeah a badge of honor amongst the often critical yet loyal heavy metal crowd. This band has been touring non-stop with few breaks in between since 2007. A very intense video for their most recent single, “Love Falls” was directed by William “Wombat” Felch. They have held headlining spots at both Grasspop Metal Meeting and Gigantour. Jacksonville is a regular tour stop. The band’s blend of groove metal with southern rock tendencies have made them one of the most successful and consistent metal bands of the decade.