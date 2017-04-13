Grandpa’s Cough Medicine In Cahoots with Pinglehead Brewery

What if you could put bluegrass in a bottle? The idea for a band-inspired brew was rattling around the mind of Brett Bass of Grandpa’s Cough Medicine several years ago when the band was based in Jacksonville. He approached a few local breweries with the concept, but no one bit until a chance conversation in a bar led to plans for collaboration with Steve Halford of Pinglehead Brewery. Bass explains “ We didn’t want to do any kind of European I.P.A. We wanted the recipe to be purely American, like bluegrass itself”. This honeyed hand-crafted American Ale is on tap at Brewer’s Pizza where Pinglehead is headquartered. The 8% APV will surely cure what ails you.

The band itself has gone through some slight changes, but maintains it’s recipe for success as they continue regular shows up and down the East Coast. Their current line-up features founder Brett Bass on guitar, dobro, and vocals along with Mike “Banjo Boy” Coker. Both are past winners in the 2015 Rockygrass competition. Since their move to Asheville, they’ve added Caleb Hanks on mandolin and Christina Nakajim on upright bass to round out their signature power-grass outlaw sound. Fans of Grandpa’s Cough Medicine can look forward to a new album in 2017 which brings more of their beloved hard-core bluegrass style. Look for them this summer as they’ll be pickin’ n pourin’ at Mojo Kitchen in Jax Beach on June 9th.

www.outlawbluegrass.com