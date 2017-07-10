Music Locale 

311 with special guests New Politics and Passafire

Wednesday August 2 at St. Augustine Ampitheatre

StAugAmpitheatre.com

X102.9 presents 311 with special guests New Politics and Passafire. 311 is a world-renowned, multiplatinum band that blends rock, reggae, hip-hop and funk. This is the alternative rock band’s 18th consecutive summer headlining tour as they prepare for the release of their 12th studio album MOSAIC.

Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival

Saturday August 12 at Metropolitan Park

JacksonvilleCarnival.com

Enjoy authentic Caribbean Culture as you dance to the sounds of Calypso, Soca and Steel Drums at the annual Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival. Local nonprofit COOJI brings music, food, dance and costumes to this street parade and festival. Admission is $10 and doors open at 12pm.

Jason Aldean

Thursday August 17 at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

JaxEvents.com

Don’t miss county superstar Jason Aldean as he brings his They Don’t Know tour to the Veterans Memorial Arena this summer. Aldean is touring his seventh album featuring the single “Any Old Barstool.” In 2016, Aldean was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2016 ACM Awards.

Mary J. Blige

Wednesday August 23 at Daily’s Place

DailysPlace.com

Mary J. Blige is touring her 13th studio album “Strength of a Woman” with special guest Lalah Hathaway. Blige is an American singer-songwriter, model, record producer and actress who has won 9 Grammy awards for hits such as “Be Without You”, “Family Affair” and “Just Fine”.