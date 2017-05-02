MONSTER ENERGY WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

AND MONSTER ENERGY FORT ROCK

KICK OFF WORLD’S LOUDEST MONTH

WITH RECORD BREAKING WEEKEND FOR

FLORIDA’S BIGGEST ROCK EXPERIENCE

APRIL 29 & 30

OVER 75,000 IN ATTENDANCE

FOR PERFORMANCES FROM SOUNDGARDEN, DEF LEPPARD,

A PERFECT CIRCLE, THE OFFSPRING, MASTODON,

CHEVELLE, SEETHER, PAPA ROACH & DOZENS MORE

Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville and Monster Energy Fort Rock launched the 2017 edition of the World’s Loudest Month with a Florida takeover. The record breaking weekend saw over 75,000 music fans converge on Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville and JetBlue Park in Fort Myerson April 29 & 30 for the pair of Florida festivals.

At the 7th annual Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, FL fans enjoyed two days of performances from more than 40 bands on three stages, led by Soundgarden, Def Leppard, and A Perfect Circle. Fans at Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville were able to satisfy more than just their hunger for rock, as the festival featured a killer lineup of local culinary genius, the debut of the Eat. Rock. Repeat. area offering favorite comfort foods with gourmet ingredients, and, for fans over 21, the Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards Wine Garden and various local craft beers. Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville bands engaged with their fans at The Music Experience, Monster Energy Experience, and FYE Fan Experience. Attendees also enjoyed onsite experiences including the Jack Daniel’s Experience, Jacksonville Jaguars Rock ‘N’ Jock, and more.

Monster Energy Fort Rock celebrated its 5th anniversary at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, FL. South Florida’s Biggest Rock Festival featured some of rock’s biggest artists, including: Def Leppard, Soundgarden, A Perfect Circle, The Offspring, Mastodon, Chevelle, Seether, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, Alter Bridge, and more performing on two stages.

New in 2017, Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville and The Student Experience (part of the The Music Experience) offered a special weekend-long internship at the festival for one lucky Bright Futures Scholarship recipient from North Florida. The student was given a backstage tour and hands-on experience to learn about the daily activities and variety of careers at one of the top music festivals in the U.S. The Bright Futures Scholarship program is funded by the Florida Lottery.

Here are a few early press quotes about Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville and Monster Energy Fort Rock:

“Fort Rock capped its fifth-anniversary weekend Sunday with more pulverizing metal, sing-along punk rock and intense-but-heavy beauty…”

–Charles Runnels, Fort Myers News-Press , May 1, 2017

“Lines were wrapped around Metropolitan Park in downtown Jacksonville as the annual Welcome to Rockville kicked off on Saturday, April 29.”

–Monica Garcia, First Coast News (WJXX ABC 25/ WTLV NBC 12), April 29, 2017

Plans are already underway for the return of Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville and Monster Energy Fort Rock in 2018.

Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents. Monster Energy Fort Rock is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and AEG Presents. The festivals kick off the annual World’s Loudest Month concert series, which features the biggest names in rock music performing in eight distinct U.S. concert atmospheres in during six consecutive weekends in April, May and June of 2017.

About Danny Wimmer Presents : Since 1993, music industry veteran Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he formed Danny Wimmer Presents, which now produces several of the largest rock and alternative festivals in the U.S. By combining A-list talent with local cuisine and culture, DWP has become recognized within the industry for delivering the highest-quality entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners and host cities. DWP creates memorable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both consumers and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. DWP will continue to add new music festivals to its already stellar portfolio, which includes Rock On The Range, Monster Energy Aftershock Festival, Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville, Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, Louder Than Life, Monster Energy Rock Allegiance, and Chicago Open Air, among others.

About AEG Presents : AEG Presents is one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 16 regional offices that support its tours, which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney; produces or supports over 25 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; and owns, manages or books more than 60 clubs and theaters. AEG Presents produces more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents.

