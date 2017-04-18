Florida Chamber Music Project Performs Sunday, April 23, Plans Gala, Showing Weekend June 3-4

The Florida Chamber Music Project will conclude its fourth season with three performances, scheduled for April 23 and the weekend of June 3-4. These performances include:

• Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m., Ponte Vedra Concert Hall: The FCMP will feature the music of artists Mozart and Debussy during its final Sunday afternoon performance of the season, sponsored by Carolyn Zisser, P.A. All Sunday performances begin at 3 p.m., and are approximately one hour in duration. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the concert, by calling the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall box office at (904) 209-0399 or by going to ticketmaster.com.

• Saturday, June 3, 7-10 p.m., Ponte Vedra Concert Hall: Spring Gala, Tango with the Florida Chamber Music Project. The evening features tango music, a tango dance demonstration, an exhibit featuring the artwork of renowned area artist Susanne Schuenke and a silent auction with various prizes. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

• Sunday, June 4, 2-8 p.m., The Oak Bridge Club at Sawgrass: Co-sponsored by the FCMP and The Oak Bridge Club, this free event will include an art exhibit by Schuenke, food and beverage and a performance by the FCMP. Oak Bridge is within the Sawgrass Players Club community that houses TPC Sawgrass and is located at 254 Alta Mar Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

The musicians in the FCMP include Susan Pardue (Violist and Artistic Director), Laurie Casseday (Cellist), Annie Hertler (Violinist), Anna Genest (Violinist) and Patrice Evans (Violinist and Director of Music Education).

