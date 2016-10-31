Viral YouTube blogger and singer-songwriter, Tessa Violet visited Jacksonville as a part of her nearly sold out TransAtlantic Tour on Oct. 28.

The TransAtlantic Tour is in support of Tessa Violet’s upcoming second studio release, Halloway, a soul-baring collection of immaculately crafted pop songs in the vein of Halsey or Taylor Swift. Her “Not Over You” music video has already garnered more than 180,000 views and nearly 16,000 likes, a perfect example of how Tessa’s endearing personality and excellent songwriting skills are a winning combination that have amassed her over one million subscribers on Youtube.

Follow her on Facebook and stay up-to-date on her upcoming performances.