Your Arts 

Lauren Fincham has been a featured artist for independent and Internet radio stations across the US and abroad. Participating in various regional compilations, benefit concerts, studio sessions, and commercial spots; she was also the Jacksonville Super Bowl performer for Westwood One, a Folk Alliance OASIS featured artist, TEDx musical guest, and part of the Swamp Radio podcast house band since 2013. Adding ethereal and sometimes eerie musical support to the landscapes of Lauren’s songs is pedal steel and dobro player, Brian Homan.

Jacksonville, FL – Lauren Fincham and Brian Homan (My Monster Heart duo), Roy Peak, and Bob Ganley will be in December’s 2017 North Florida Folk Network Artist Showcase. The showcase features three NFFN acts on the second Wednesday of every month. The concert will be on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, and starts at 7:30 pm at the Mudville Music Room, located at 3105 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Admission is $5 per person. Reservations are encouraged, so please call (904) 352-7008 to reserve your seat.