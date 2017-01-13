4th Annual Riverside Craft Beer Fest, February 25

Get ready, Jacksonville! The area’s first large-scale beer fest of the year is coming your way Saturday, February 25. Here’s the what, where, when, who, how and why. It’s a big party along the river for a good cause that you won’t want to miss!

What is it? Fourth Annual Riverside Craft Beer Fest presented by Rotary Club of Riverside.

Where is it? Under the Fuller-Warren Bridge at the home of the Riverside Arts Market, Jacksonville.

When is it? Saturday, February 25. An early VIP entry starts at 3pm, with General Admission at 4pm. Fest runs til 7pm.

Who is putting this together and who will benefit? The Rotary Club of Riverside (Jacksonville) once again presents the fourth edition of the Fest. Proceeds benefit Community Peds Care (a division of Community Hospice of Northeast Florida) and the Riverside Rotary Foundation. Community Peds Care, a program for children with life-threatening medical conditions, provides support for the kids and their families. The Riverside Rotary Foundation disburses funds to a number of various charitable organizations around the Jacksonville area, including schools, military service personnel, and other causes. Roughly 4000 people have attended each of the past Riverside Craft Beer Fests! Last year, Rotary Club of Riverside presented a check for $75,000 to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida following the event, according to the event Facebook page.

How do I get tickets? Get your tickets online at www.riversidecraftbeerfestival.com. Advanced online General Admission tickets (4pm entry) are $36 for unlimited beer sampling in the main area. If you wait til the day of the fest, General Admission is $40. The VIP ticket ($50; online purchase) not only gets you access at 3pm, it also includes a special selection of rare and limited beers. (You have to be at least 21 years of age for beer sampling.) If you’re a Dedicated Driver, you get in free (no beer for you, but your friends will thank you for it).

Why do I want to go? Really? It’s beer, for one thing! You’ll enjoy unlimited tastings of over 100 different beers from local area breweries, Florida breweries, and regional and national breweries, including many that you may not have tasted before or that have not been available in the Jax area. You’ll be able to satisfy your munchies right there on site from the 12 food trucks which will have a variety of eats and treats available to purchase. What about music? Grandpa’s Cough Medicine will take the stage from 3-7pm, and that’ll get your feet stompin’. Don’t forget the charities: your ticket purchase will help out the local charities mentioned above, and, who knows, maybe that check will grow this year.

So, there’s one more thing you need to do: Get your tickets for the Fourth Annual Riverside Craft Beer Fest!

This writer was a volunteer at last year’s Fest pouring beer from South Florida and will be back again this year! See you there!

Cheers,

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

http://www.brewnymph.com