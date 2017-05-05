Atlantic Beach Brewing Company Holds Grand Opening, Saturday, May 6

The area’s newest brewery, Atlantic Beach Brewing Company, opened its doors at 725 N. Atlantic Blvd in Atlantic Beach earlier this week, followed by last night’s preview nite, which gave friends and family a chance to see (and taste) the finished product. Soft opening continues today (Friday, May 5) at noon, with a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening celebration slated for noon on Saturday, May 6, with music, brewery tours, growler giveaways and more. For an in-depth preview with interviews and under-construction photos, see prior story.

Currently, nine house beers are on tap, with more on the way to round out the 20 taps in each of the two tap rooms. The brewery also offers two guest ciders on tap, along with four wines. Instead of traditional beer “flights,” customers can order five-ounce pours of any beer to mix and match according to taste and to explore new styles. A detailed look at the brewery, with photos and a review of the beers can be found here.

Atlantic Beach Brewing Company is located at the east end of a shopping center at 725 Atlantic Blvd. in Atlantic Beach, on the outskirts of Jacksonville and just north of Jax Beach. The brewery is open six days a week, closed on Mondays. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday: 4pm til midnight; Friday-Saturday: noon til midnight; Sunday: noon til 10pm. The tap rooms are family and pet friendly.

Cheers,

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

www.brewnymph.com

Covering Florida’s beer scene and locally in North Florida

(cover photo by Linda Johnson)