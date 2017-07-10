Florida Breweries Medal at Annual U.S. Open Beer Championship

The U.S. Open Beer Championship has announced the winners of the 2017 competition. The annual beer judging event based in Oxford, Ohio includes both commercial and homebrewers. Entrants from around the world submitted over 6000 beers slated into approximately 100 different beer styles. The competition awards Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in each category, along with naming a Grand National Champion and the Top Ten Breweries, based on number of medals earned in the beer categories.
This year’s Grand National Champion is Cherry Street Brewing Co-Op of Cumming, GA (three Gold, one Silver, two Bronze), which also placed first on the list of the Top Ten. Florida’s Cigar City Brewing (Tampa) earned the No. 4 spot in the Top Ten list. A complete list of all the medalists can be found here.
A number of Florida breweries notched medals:
Imperial IPA: Bronze, Side Hop, 26 Degree Brewing, Pompano Beach
Brown Ale: Silver, Maduro, Cigar City Brewing, Tampa
Robust Porter: Gold, Double Decker, Brew Bus Brewing, Tampa; Bronze, Pops Porter, Wynwood Brewing, Miami
Imperial Porter: Silver, Pagan Night, Stilt House Brewery, Palm Harbor
Foreign Stout: Silver, Black Mamba, LauderAle, Ft. Lauderdale
Cream Stout: Silver, Mackeson, Florida Beer Company, Cape Canaveral
British Imperial Stout: Gold, Marshal Zhukov’s, Cigar City; Bronze, Cryptid, Coppertail Brewing, Tampa
American Pale Ale: Gold, Powder, Coppertail Brewing
American Brown Ale: Silver, Brown Bear, Big Bear Brewing, Coral Springs
German Hefeweizen: Silver, Hula Mastah, Arkane Aleworks, Largo
Belgian Dubbel: Silver, Wild Duck, Tripping Animals Brewery, Miami
Sour/Belgian Lambic: Bronze, Sleeping Dragons, Green Bench Brewing, St. Pete
Pumpkin Beer: Silver, Good Gourd, Cigar City Brewing
Herb and Spice Beer: La Nina, LauderAle
Chili Beer: Bronze, Gimme Swelter, Arkane Aleworks
Chocolate/Cocoa Beer: Silver, Curb Check, Brew Bus Brewing
Coffee Beer: Bronze (tie), Midnight Espresso, Motorworks Brewing, Bradenton
Wood/Barrel-Aged Sour: Bronze, Lion’s Mane, JDub’s Brewing, Sarasota
Experimental Beer: Gold, Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, Cigar City Brewing
Specialty/Anything Goes Beer: Silver, Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Brown Ale, Big Bear Brewing
Brett Beer: Gold, Thrice Rice, Green Bench Brewing
Session IPA: Bronze, The Show, Big Storm Brewing, Clearwater
Near Gluten Free: Silver, Citra Pale Ale, Bone Hook Brewing, Naples
Congratulations to all of the winners in this year’s U.S. Open Beer Championship!
Cheers,
Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®
Covering Florida’s Beer Scene, and locally around Jacksonville/North Florida