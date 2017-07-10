Florida Breweries Medal at Annual U.S. Open Beer Championship

The U.S. Open Beer Championship has announced the winners of the 2017 competition. The annual beer judging event based in Oxford, Ohio includes both commercial and homebrewers. Entrants from around the world submitted over 6000 beers slated into approximately 100 different beer styles. The competition awards Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in each category, along with naming a Grand National Champion and the Top Ten Breweries, based on number of medals earned in the beer categories.

This year’s Grand National Champion is Cherry Street Brewing Co-Op of Cumming, GA (three Gold, one Silver, two Bronze), which also placed first on the list of the Top Ten. Florida’s Cigar City Brewing (Tampa) earned the No. 4 spot in the Top Ten list. A complete list of all the medalists can be found here.

A number of Florida breweries notched medals:

Imperial IPA: Bronze, Side Hop, 26 Degree Brewing, Pompano Beach

Brown Ale: Silver, Maduro, Cigar City Brewing, Tampa

Robust Porter: Gold, Double Decker, Brew Bus Brewing, Tampa; Bronze, Pops Porter, Wynwood Brewing, Miami

Imperial Porter: Silver, Pagan Night, Stilt House Brewery, Palm Harbor

Foreign Stout: Silver, Black Mamba, LauderAle, Ft. Lauderdale

Cream Stout: Silver, Mackeson, Florida Beer Company, Cape Canaveral

British Imperial Stout: Gold, Marshal Zhukov’s, Cigar City; Bronze, Cryptid, Coppertail Brewing, Tampa

American Pale Ale: Gold, Powder, Coppertail Brewing

American Brown Ale: Silver, Brown Bear, Big Bear Brewing, Coral Springs

German Hefeweizen: Silver, Hula Mastah, Arkane Aleworks, Largo

Belgian Dubbel: Silver, Wild Duck, Tripping Animals Brewery, Miami

Sour/Belgian Lambic: Bronze, Sleeping Dragons, Green Bench Brewing, St. Pete

Pumpkin Beer: Silver, Good Gourd, Cigar City Brewing

Herb and Spice Beer: La Nina, LauderAle

Chili Beer: Bronze, Gimme Swelter, Arkane Aleworks

Chocolate/Cocoa Beer: Silver, Curb Check, Brew Bus Brewing

Coffee Beer: Bronze (tie), Midnight Espresso, Motorworks Brewing, Bradenton

Wood/Barrel-Aged Sour: Bronze, Lion’s Mane, JDub’s Brewing, Sarasota

Experimental Beer: Gold, Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, Cigar City Brewing

Specialty/Anything Goes Beer: Silver, Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Brown Ale, Big Bear Brewing

Brett Beer: Gold, Thrice Rice, Green Bench Brewing

Session IPA: Bronze, The Show, Big Storm Brewing, Clearwater

Near Gluten Free: Silver, Citra Pale Ale, Bone Hook Brewing, Naples

Congratulations to all of the winners in this year’s U.S. Open Beer Championship!

Cheers,

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

www.brewnymph.com

Covering Florida’s Beer Scene, and locally around Jacksonville/North Florida