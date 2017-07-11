Florida Theatre Serves Up Blues, Brews & BBQ, August 24

It’s a winning recipe that’ll satisfy your senses, and you’ll be singing the brews all night long. On Thursday, August 24, the Florida Theatre hosts its annual Blues, Brews & BBQ night which combines music, craft beer and barbecue dishes on both levels of the historic theatre. The fundraising event, once again presented by Publix Supermarket Charities, supports the historic theatre’s mission of bringing celebrated arts and entertainment experiences to the community while preserving a historic landmark. The downtown Jacksonville venue has been a leading entertainment center since 1927, and it has hosted a number of different musical genres and entertainers over the years, to the tune of over 200 entertainment events annually. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Blues, Brews and BBQ 2017 will be bigger, better and meatier than ever before,” says Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin in a statement. And, it’s all about local. Guests will enjoy Blues music by local artists Smokestack and The Snack Blues on the theatre stage all evening. Against the smooth sounds of the Blues, attendees will also savor the flavors of barbecue from some of the best BBQ joints in the area: The Butt Hutt, Gilbert’s Social, Mojo BBQ, Monroe’s BBQ, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, and The Bearded Pig. The unlimited BBQ samplings are sponsored by KPMG. And, what goes better with barbecue-filled fingers than craft beer? Unlimited local craft beer samples, sponsored by Brown & Brown Insurance and CK Direct, will be provided by Bold City Brewery, Wicked Barley Brewing, Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery, Engine 15 Brewing Co. and Veterans United Craft Brewery.

The annual fundraiser event features two ticket levels, with each offering unlimited beer and BBQ samples. General Admission ($50) includes entry from 5:30-7:30pm. The VIP option ($100) includes an extra hour of sampling beginning at 4:30pm, and service in the private Friends Lounge. Tickets are available here.

The Florida Theatre is located in downtown Jacksonville at 128 E. Forsyth Street.

Cheers!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

www.brewnymph.com

Covering Florida’s Beer Scene, and locally around Jacksonville/North Florida