Green Room Brewing Releases Spring Edition Quetzalcoatl, May 6

Green Room Brewing releases the Spring version of its Quetzalcoatl Imperial Mayan Red Ale — aged in tequila barrels — on Saturday, May 6.

The popular, limited release ale is made with cassava root, poblano and serrano peppers and chocolate. The original version has appeared in the tap room each December since 2012, accompanied by an all-day party. The ale is inspired by Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec god of wind and learning, which translates as “feathered serpent.” [source: Wikipedia]. For Spring, the beer undergoes a tequila barrel aged treatment, with a special release of 500 bottles. The occasion again calls for a day-long party, featuring special treatments of the red ale available on draft in the special events “brewery bar.” Limited variants include Coffee, Vanilla, Cocoa and Horchata. Also on tap will be PB&J Fruit on the Bottom, Lime Gose and Pineapple Key Lime Knee High.

The Just Doggin It food truck will be at the brewery, and Wes Cobb will provide live entertainment in the evening.

Green Room Brewing is located at 228 – 3rd St. North in Jax Beach.

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

www.brewnymph.com

Covering Florida’s beer scene and locally in North Florida

(cover photo by Linda Johnson)