Legacy Ale Works Hosts Beer Sampling Saturday, July 22

Brewery-in-planning Legacy Ale Works holds its first local public tasting at noon on Saturday, July 22, at Beer:30 San Marco, 1543 San Marco Blvd. The brewery will offer two house beers for sampling: Red Run Red IPA/Summer Edition and Downtown Eric’s Brown Ale. The brewery is owned by husband-and-wife team Matt and Liz Jacobs. Get to know a little more about brewery and the owners in this Q&A interview.

When did you realize that you wanted to turn your love of beer into a business?

Matt has homebrewed for seven years. If the couple could realize a dream, it would be to “brew beer.” Around February, they began research into owning a brewery. Matt will focus on brewing, and Liz will direct the business operations side of the brewery.

How many beer recipes do you have?

Matt has created around 40-50 base styles of beer and then experiments with ingredients. His philosophy is to brew according to taste, rather than to strictly fit within style categories.

What types of beer styles will you offer at Legacy Ale Works?

Matt plans to brew four to six “core” beers, likely including a lighter Lager or Pilsner, IPA, Brown Ale, Stout, Hefeweizen. Other than that, beer styles will run across all types.

What is the brewery’s current status?

Matt and Liz are looking to open the brewery in Mandarin. They are optimistic that they will be able to announce a location soon and plan to open as early as possible in 2018. The brewery will operate on a 3.5 to 5 barrel system, with equipment being purchased after a lease is finalized.

Will the tap room be family-friendly?

The tap room will offer between 10-20 taps, with both house and guest beers. Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be served. There will be something for everyone. Based on their own experiences with their toddler, expect a family-friendly environment at Legacy Ale Works. Parents can enjoy quality time together, while the kids will be entertained with activities.

How would you describe your beers?

The beers are designed to be repeatable, and Matt has already received positive tasting feedback such as, “I could drink a few of these.” The beer could be described as “sessionable” or “pintworthy” — beers that customers can — and want — to drink in a full size pour. The brewery will offer many different beer styles.

Does the name “Legacy” have a special meaning?

Matt and Liz have a growing family. They wanted a “legacy” to leave to their kids, especially since the family is growing with the brewery together.

Look for more tastings by Legacy Ale Works around the Jacksonville area soon, and stay tuned for progress updates.

Cheers!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

(photos by Linda Johnson)

(excerpted from BrewNymph.com)

Covering Florida’s beer scene, and locally around Jacksonville/North Florida