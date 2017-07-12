Southern Swells Brewing Hosts “Hops That Help” for Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, July 17

Two local craft beer spots in Jacksonville Beach are teaming up with the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation to present “Hops That Help.” Craft beer and sports go together in so many ways, including coming together for the good of the community and through charitable events. On Monday, July 17, Really Good Beer Stop and Southern Swells Brewing Company host the second annual fundraising event, beginning at 6pm at the Southern Swells Brewing tap room.

The ticketed event features a silent auction. All proceeds benefit Coach Coughlin’s Jay Fund Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing financial and emotional support for families impacted by children with cancer. The Foundation takes its name from Jay McGillis, a member of Coach Coughlin’s Boston College football team who was diagnosed with leukemia. Although the disease took Jay’s life a short eight months after the diagnosis, his spirit lives on through the Foundation, which was founded in 1996. Since inception, The Jay Fund has assisted over 4000 families in Northeast Florida and the New York areas through grants in excess of $6 million.

Last year’s inaugural Hops That Help benefit was held at Really Good Beer Stop, and this year, the hosts anticipate tripling the attendance, says Corey Adams, co-owner of Southern Swells Brewing. Guests will enjoy specially prepared foods catered by 927 Events. Popular local band Firewater Tent Revival will provide live music from 7-10pm. Items will be up for bid through the silent auction, which ends at 9pm. Winners must be present to claim their purchases. The event also includes a 50/50 raffle, where the monies are split between the winner and the Foundation. As part of the event ticket, guests may choose between either four 2-oz. flight samples and a choice of one pint of beer, or, pours of two pints of Southern Swells beers. Attendees will receive a coupon for a complimentary flight of beers at Really Good Beer Stop for future use, along with a custom “Hops That Help” beer can glass. In addition, says Corey, Southern Swells will tap a special beer for the occasion, a Galaxy Dry-Hopped Saison.

Tickets are available online.

Southern Swells Brewing Company is located at 1312 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach. The brewery opened in January of 2017 and began serving its house beers in April. It is launching distribution of several of its beers this week around Jax Beach. Really Good Beer Stop is located at 323 – 10th Ave N., Jacksonville Beach. The business offers 20 craft beers on draft, Crowler cans, and a wide selection of beer in bottles and cans at retail.

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

