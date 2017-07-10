Southern Swells Brewing Launches Around Jax Beach This Week

When Southern Swells Brewing Co. opened the doors to its brewery and tap room in January, the 20 taps served all guest beers. Co-owners Corey Adams and Jay Varney planned to brew their own house beer a few months down the road after fine-tuning operations on the new brewing equipment. In April (just about a year to the day that news of the brewery circulated around local social media), the brewery introduced eight of its beers, and it has added to the list since then. This week marks another milestone in the history of the young brewery, as it begins distribution at local bars and restaurants around the Jacksonville Beach area. Distributed through Champion Brands, this is the first week that Southern Swells beers will see its beers served to the public outside of its tap room, other than pre-opening tastings held around the area last year.

The launch of Southern Swells beers includes Not the Gumdrop Buttons, a raspberry-blueberry Berliner Weisse; Karate in the Garage, a “fresh, juicy, hop bomb” IPA; Bold Brewed Porter, made with Columbia Valle De Penderisco coffee from Bold Bean Coffee Roasters; and Truth Juice, an Imperial IPA. The launch events will include meet-the-brewers and giveaways of promotional merchandise. The schedule looks like this:

Tuesday, July 11: Really Good Beer Stop, 323 – 10th Ave N., Jacksonville Beach, 6-8pm

Wednesday, July 12: European Street Cafe, 992 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, 5-7pm

Thursday: July 13: Bold Bean Coffee Roasters, 2400 – 3rd St. S., Jacksonville Beach, 5-9pm

Friday, July 14: Blind Rabbot, 311 -3rd St. N, Jacksonville Beach, 7-9pm

Saturday, July 15: Mellow Mushroom, 1018 – 3rd St. N, Jacksonville Beach, 4-6pm

Saturday, July 15: Really Good Beer Stop, Celebratory Toast, 6:30pm, with additional tappings

Congratulations to Southern Swells Brewing!

(cover photo by Linda Johnson)