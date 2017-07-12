Island Girl Cigar Bar

Interview with manager, Cyndi.

Please describe your business.

We are a full liquor bar and cigar humidor. People are able to come in, buy cigars and leave or they can stay and enjoy them in the lounge.

What do you want people to know about your business?

A cigar bar that is also a full bar is pretty uncommon but we have 53 scotches, 42 bourbons, 20 beers on tap and half of them are craft and local. We have happy hour every day from open to 7 pm.

What sets your business apart from others?

Being a cigar bar makes us pretty rare in general but even in the cigar bar industry, we are pretty unique. Most don’t have the humidor inside like we do.

But as said earlier, we have happy hour every day and we have nightly specials 8 pm-close. Black Jack on Thursday nights, live music Fridays and Saturdays.

What is your typical customer profile?

During the day and because of our location, we have mostly retirees and golfers but during the evenings we draw in a younger crowd and couples. It’s a great blend at night.

This place has an atmosphere you don’t want to miss out on, stop in at 820 Hwy A1A North, Ste. E-18, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

For more information about the venue or the humidor, visit their website at IslandGirlCigarBar.com