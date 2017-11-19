Anna Eatz Jax 

With Cowford Chop House the newest restaurant in the Forking Amazing Restaurant Group now open I wanted to gather some inside information from the Executive Chef for the group. Despite his busy schedule, he was gracious enough to sit down and share.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I grew up in Colorado but moved out here in 2000 for an internship. My parents were living here, and I had the opportunity to intern at Bistro Aix working with Chef Tom Gray, and I never left.

When did you know you wanted to be a chef?

I knew pretty early, when I came home from school I watched cooking shows all the time, instead of watching cartoons. Plus my mother is an excellent cook; I always hung out in the kitchen with her. I was about twelve when she let mestart to cut the vegetables and things like that.

How about your culinary training, formal or OJT?

I attended Johnson and Wales in Colorado

How long have you been cooking professionally?

I have been doing that for seventeen years. I have always worked in the foodservice industry, making sandwiches, or waiting tables.

How long have you been with Forking Amazing Group?

Over five years now, around 2012.

As Executive Chef what does your day consist of?

Right now because of the magnitude of Cowford Chop House, I am strictly here, but still maintain the Executive Chef position with Forking Amazing Restaurant, currently, my focus is to get this restaurant up and running. Cowford is the groups largest restaurant, with three stories, it an “animal.”

How about work-life balance how do you handle that?

Yes, my wife Ashley, and I have three small children. Right now I pretty much just kiss them goodbye in the morning, and that’s about it. I am currently working about 115 hours a week, and even though we were ready for it, it is a lot in reality. I met my wife at Bistro Aix, so she is very understanding of everything.

Do you have a philosophy when it comes to food and the restaurant?

First to use seasonal and local ingredients whenever possible. Another principle, to keep things simple and focus on technique, execution plus consistency is of the utmost importance. I find myself overthinking things, in the past where I did not need to.

What do you love most about your job?

Well, I like making people happy. It’s always cool to have a server come back and say the people love everything or compliments to the chef. I get that instant gratification. It means a lot to me I work hard and all I need is for someone to tell me they like what I prepared and it makes my day.

Tell us something about yourself people would be surprised to know.

I played rugby for a long time, I lived in Canada and spent a year in college in England just to play rugby. When I have the time, I surf, but it has been several months since I have able to surf and can’t wait to get back to it.

What do you do for fun?

Right now being with my family is the most important thing. We try to have lots of family activities, and the family loves being outside, we spend as much time at the beach as possible.

Where is your favorite place in the world?

I have been to Hawaii and loved it and still have friends there. I have also been to Ireland, which I thought was terrific, and would like to bring my family there to spend a few weeks.

What is your “Death Row Meal”?

When it comes down to it I am pretty simple, give me a great cheeseburger and fries a cold beer, I’m satisfied. I like the other foods as well, but the burger is what I would crave.

Last Thoughts?

I am excited that Cowford is finally here, it has been so long in coming. I have been working on the menu for over a year. We will continue to tweak thing and make it better. This has been a great time, and I have a fabulous staff to help support me.