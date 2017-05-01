New iLoveKickboxing Fitness Franchise Opens In Jacksonville

iLoveKickboxing (ILKB) is pleased to announce the opening of another franchise located at 12220 Atlantic Blvd in Jacksonville, FL. Based on the successful nationwide model, iLoveKickboxing incorporates the workouts of professional fighters, while making them accessible and fun to men and women looking to lose weight and get in shape. This location is one of 180+ studios across the United States, Canada and Peru, and in the next two years, that number is expected to grow to over 600.

In the classes, members gear up with authentic boxing gloves and perform genuine conditioning drills and kickboxing techniques on real heavy bags. Passionate instructors motivate and encourage participants to “go the extra mile” to get stellar results. ILKB is structured for any age or fitness level, and offers a complete body workout in just 60 minutes. In addition to burning an average of between 450 and 800 calories per class (depending on size/gender of the person and how hard they are pushing themselves), members also love the feeling of empowerment and stress-relief that organically occurs along the way.

Another draw to the program is iLoveKickboxing ’s culture, which is a more personalized experience than traditional big box gyms. Instructors know member’s names, where they are with their journey and how to keep them accountable to reach their fitness goals. Members also follow and hear from their instructors and other members on social media, so there is a powerful feeling of camaraderie both in the gym, and when they leave it too.

“We are so excited to be opening up an iLoveKickboxing studio in Jacksonville,” said co-owner Melissa Werstine, who was a stay at home mom with five children. Werstine and husband/co-owner Mike have always made fitness a priority in their lives, but had never tried kickboxing. “Mike and I love the classes, so it’s wonderful to share our passion with the Jacksonville community to help residents improve their health, self-confidence and reach the level of fitness that they have always wanted to achieve.”

“We are thrilled to be growing our footprint in Florida and in particular the Jacksonville community,” stated CEO Michael Parrella. “In addition to assisting members transform their lives through fitness, we’re eager to show residents how iLoveKickboxing gives back to the entire community by offering residents fun jobs and career paths, and by donating funds to local charities through our ongoing fundraising efforts.”

About iLoveKickboxing

iLoveKickboxing.com (ILKB) is a fast-growing fitness kickboxing franchise named number five on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2016 Top New Franchises. Dynamic workouts of professional fighters are made accessible to every man and woman looking to get fit, tone up, and take charge of their life! ILKB emphasizes community, fun, and expert support for long-lasting results.

To view a workout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImEhje_0HcE

For before and after photos: http://www.ilovekickboxing.com/testimonials