10051 Skinner Lake Dr.

Jacksonville, FL 32246

(904) 645-7003

blackcreekoutfitters.com

Previously known as sailboard sellers, Windsurfing Orange Park, Black Creek Outfitters now boasts a variety of equipment for kayakers, backpackers, climbers, and hikers. Because the active staff, themselves, test Black Creek Outfitters equipment, they know their gear inside and out. Stop by for an informative shopping experience.