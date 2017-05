10030 Heckscher Drive, (A1A),

Fort George Island,

Jacksonville Florida, 32226

904-256-4151

ftgeorgesurfshop.com

Fort George Surf Shop, which has been catering to surfers since 1973, allows customers to rent and buy surfboards, wetsuits, SUPs and more. Located on a historic site, the store also offers board accessories and swimwear for sale.