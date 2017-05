241 Atlantic Blvd. #102

Neptune Beach, FL 32266

904-372-9083

Not only is Jacksonville Surf and Paddle a great camp to send your kids to, it’s also a great place to get a paddle fitness class or a private surf lesson. Located on 241 Atlantic Boulevard, the establishment offers equipment for rent in addition to lessons. They rent out anything from surfboards, body boards, kayaks, and paddle boards, to bikes, chairs and umbrellas.