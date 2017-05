834 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

(904) 241-0822

sunrisesurfshop.com

Sunrise Surf Shop, located on 834 Beach Boulevard, is known for handcrafted surfboards and apparel. Members of their crew actively participate in surf contests such as the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge. The store boasts 7 consecutive titles. Visit Sunrise for custom boards, caps, and t-shirts today.