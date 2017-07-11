Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin’s Experience August 3rd

Since the 1970’s, Foreigner’s brand of radio ready rock has been permeating the airwaves. The band’s first album, the quadruple platinum selling debut spawned three Top 20 singles. In 2016 the band released a 10-inch vinyl EP, the aptly titled, The Flame Still Burns. Foreigner is one of the few bands that have been able to stay on top of the adult and classic rock markets. They celebrate forty years since the release of Foreigner this year.

Rockford, Illinois’ Cheap Trick were recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame. Their latest album “We’re All Right” was released earlier this year and a new album is possibly in the works for 2018. Their first two albums were released in 1977 and extensive touring over forty years has kept them one of the most respected and influential acts in rock. One of the few American bands to achieve success in Japan before breaking big in the U.S., the band even had a Marvel comic based on them.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience features live footage from the band’s personal archives. Late drummer John Bonham’s son plays drums in the outfit and is joined by Tony Catania and James Dylan. The project came to life several years ago and the reviews from fans old and new assure that this is the next best thing to seeing all four original members play live.