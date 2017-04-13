Founders to re-release Doom IPA in Barrel-Aged Series

Founders Brewing Company is best known for its Kentucky Breakfast Stout and the fanatical following it garners. But, the brewery’s Barrel-Aged Series has been grabbing attention lately, too. Along with Frootwood, a cherry ale, and KBS, Founders has released Backwoods Bastard, a Scotch ale. Now the brewery has announced that it has revived its 2013 IPA, Doom and has had it hidden away in Bourbon barrels.

The barrel-aged version of Doom will be available in distribution by the end of May.

See the official press release below for more details.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 12, 2017 – Founders announced today that they will release Doom, an imperial IPA aged in bourbon barrels, as the next release in the Barrel-Aged Series.Founders last released Doom in 2013 as part of the Backstage Series of beers, and its return is highly anticipated.

Doom is the third release of 2017 in the brewery’s esteemed Barrel-Aged Series, preceded by Frootwood and KBS. In addition to Backwoods Bastard, there are two remaining beers yet to be announced in the series this year.

Doom will be available in the taproom beginning on May 12 with remaining states seeing it shortly thereafter. Doom will have a suggested retail price of $14.99/4-pack 12oz bottles and $11.99/750mL bottle.

“Imperial IPA and barrel-aging – two of our greatest strengths coming together to create the masterpiece we call Doom,” said Co-Founder and President, Dave Engbers. “This is a huge beer with a big attitude. We are so happy to bring this beer back for those who have been vocal in asking for its return and we look forward to introduce it to those who haven’t yet had the opportunity to try it.”

Founders will announce the remaining two releases in the Barrel-Aged Series later in the year.