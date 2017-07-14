Funky Buddha announces barrel-aged Living Barrel series

Funky Buddha, the evil geniuses behind popular brews like Last Snow and Last Buffalo in the Park, has announced a new series of barrel-aged beers. The Living Barrel Series will feature beers aged in bourbon, rum, tequila, Chardonnay and Cabernet barrels among others.

“Like the spiraling growth of a tree’s branches,” says an unnamed source in the Funky Buddha press release. “So too are these beers transformed over time thanks to the maturation exclusively in oak wine and spirits casks. Unlike the ageless timber, these bottles are only available for a limited time.”

Over the years, the brewery has amassed an impressive 500 casks that previously held spirits and wine of many types. Currently, there are hundreds of barrels holding everything from stouts to saisons quietly aging to perfection. Samples of the beers are regularly drawn and tested to assess its progress and maturity.

The Living Barrel series will be released in 22 ounce bottles through Funky Buddha’s tap room with some of the beers will gong to distribution throughout Florida. The first bottles will release the end of July and beginning of August. Included in these releases are a Rum Barrel-Aged Pina Colada beer consisting of an imperial cream ale made with real pineapple and coconut and aged in Jamaican rum casks for months; and Vanilla Bourbon Barrel-aged Nikolai Vorlauf, an Imperial Russian Stout aged for nearly two years in Bourbon barrels with whole vanilla beans added to the barrel. A third release, Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dread Pirate Roberts (imperial stout with raspberries, chocolate, and coconut), will be released exclusively to Funky Buddha’s Imperial Club members in August If any bottles remain, a release to the public will be scheduled.

Future releases will include this year’s versions of Morning Wood and Last Buffalo in the Park along with others yet to be announced.

Funky Buddha plans to continue releasing special, barrel-aged brews into 2018 and beyond.