Jacksonville Legal Area Aid

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid has done its part to help community members seek justice since 1937.

President and CEO Jim Kowalski, ESQ. said the organization focuses on helping those who need legal aid at no or low cost. It supports citizens of Jacksonville through striving to mediate and bring righteousness.

JALA specializes in housing, employment, disabilities, prisoner re-entry and much more.

To learn more about the organization`s history and its services, visit the website at https://www.jaxlegalaid.org/