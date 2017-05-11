Jerrod Brown-Horror Artist

Artist Name: Jerrod Brown

Jerrod Brown, a local Jacksonville artist gone international, has an amazing talent when it comes to painting depictions of legendary characters from classic movies. The self- taught artist has done extraordinary work such as painting murals in Japan to painting specialty pieces for celebrities. However, his passion is handcrafting paintings in the horror genre.

Brown previously worked painting the sets in various theme parks, then moved on to doing individual paintings for customers who would ask for special requests. When asked why he paints in the horror genre he said, “as a kid, I loved the horror industry… It’s my passion.” Brown also loves painting in general because it relaxes him and it makes him confident when he’s able to sell his work.

Recently Brown had the pleasure of selling five pieces of his work to the agent of Millie Bobby Brown, the young actress from the hit show Stranger Things. One painting in particular depicts her character, Eleven, which is a definite must see!

If you would like to see Brown’s original work for yourself check out his website www.southpawcreation.wix.com/horror-artist.