A tender and juicy burger topped with arugula, mozzarella sticks, and a savory pepper jelly, all paired with Cinotti’s potato bun… also known as The Face Invader. This is one of the many mouth-watering food choices you will find hand-crafted by the JoyShtick food truck located in Jacksonville, Fla. This video game themed truck offers many exciting options of burgers and other food choices such as the Angry Birds Chicken Tenders, Finish Him! Wrap, Hadouken! Sandwich, and their new burger the Pubstomper which includes peanut butter. Yes… you read that right, Peanut Butter! Advance your taste buds to the next level and take the time to visit JoyShtick for lunch.

P.S. They even have Super Mario Bros available for your enjoyment.

