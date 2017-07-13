Kids Picks 

- Summer Nichols of Summer Nichols Law is a licensed attorney that practices family law in Jacksonville, Florida. She serves people in her community as well as communities that surround her. Mrs. Nichols always willing to help. Contact her at 904-322-7702.
- Timothy Armstrong of at The Law Offices of Timothy Armstrong, PA is a licensed lawyer that practices family law. With over 15 years of experience and multiple cases taken to jury and bench trials, he is always eager to give a helping hand. Contact him at 904 356-8618.
- Elizabeth R. Ondriezek, P.A., is a Jacksonville lawyer that is licensed in juvenile law and adoption as well as divorce law. She has received an AV Preeminent 4.7 out of 5, which is a prestigious award only given to lawyers with the highest legal abilities and professional ethics. Contact her at 904-396-3900.
- Joy Owenby of Owenby Law, P.A. is a passionate attorney licensed in divorce law. She has received the Top 100 Trial Lawyers award from The National Trial Lawyers. Contact her at 904-770-3141.