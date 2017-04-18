New Belgium to release two new brews

Two new flavors will be available from New Belgium in the next few weeks. The first, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Mandarina IPA, follows the current trend of juicy hops-forward IPAs.

The second is a sour farmhouse ale aged in oak barrels named fittingly, French Oak Saison. Interestingly, this saison is a blend of a Wallonia-style saison with a soured golden ale.

Get more information about each beer below in the official press release.

Ft. Collins, Colo. – April 17, 2017 – New Belgium Brewing’s Voodoo Ranger line is adding a special release series to the mix. First up is Voodoo Ranger Juicy Mandarina IPA, an unfiltered wheat IPA. It bursts with citrus and juicy tropical flavors and features German Mandarina Bavaria and Australian Galaxy hops.

Juicy Mandarina IPA pours a hazy orange and comes in at 6.5% ABV. It’s available this spring in 22 oz. bottles and on draft.

French Oak Saison

Another special release addition to the New Belgium lineup, although not part of the Voodoo Ranger family, is French Oak Saison. This barrel aged sour farmhouse ale is a limited release. French Oak Saison brings together a dry, hop-forward Wallonia-style saison with a golden ale, which is soured in French oak foeders for 15-18 months. Rye and spelt grains give the beer a medium body, while Huell Melon and Tettnang hops provide a honeydew and white pepper aroma.

This saison has a mouthwatering sourness with a clean, dry finish. It comes in at 7.5% ABV and is now available in 22 oz. bottles and on draft.

To find Juicy Mandarina and French Oak Saison near you, use the New Belgium Libation Location tool: or download New Belgium’s Beer Mode app.