PERSONAL CHEF Chef Amadeus

Not all chefs cook in for a living. Most of us have seen Anthony Bourdain tripping around the globe, Andrew Zimmerman eating hissing cockroaches in Madagascar, then there is my friend, Chef Amadeus, winner of Food Networks Extreme Chef “Mexican Showdown” His latest venture Extreme Food Fight is his spin on the program and a fun evening for those in attendance.

Tell us about Extreme Food Fights and the concept behind it.

Local farmers were asking me how to get their products out into the hands of local chefs and chefs have been asking me the same questions how do they get local produce and goods to showcase in their restaurants? Thus sparked the idea; Extreme Food Fights.

So what makes it extreme?

The set time limits associated with each dish, each chef is not only working against the other contestants, but the clock, plus the constants are not allowed to see the protein choice until it’s time to cook.

How do you select chefs?

Since my first local competition in June, the chefs have been seeking me out for a spot in one of the events, plus they are recommending other chefs.

Who decides on product selection?

A combination of people, after collaboration with, farmers and local food sponsors, the decisions is based on what’s in the field or currently, what protein product is available.

What does the ticket price include?

Pricing it 20$ in advance, 25$ if purchased at the event, chefs are creating appetizers offered before the competition begins. Drink specials at a reduced rate and raffles are ongoing during the contest, prizes include, being a guest judge at the table, and free tickets to upcoming events.

Let’s change course and talk about Chef Amadeus.

I understand you have your line of spices, Southern Passion.

Yes, they are my blend of salt-free flavors, right now they may be purchased at any event that I attend. A portion of the proceeds will go to local high school culinary programs.

Do you still cook professionally for private events?

Being a private chef yes, I enjoy this more than anything. I go directly into the home and create amazing dishes. I also travel all over the country cooking for private events, and judging in cooking competitions.

The one person you would most like to cook for?

I am sentimental, of all the people I have ever cooked for, in the past, to now I would love to cook for my grandmother. I learned how to cook from my mother and my grandmother, but would like to opportunity to prepare a meal for her at the level I am cooking now.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Working to give back to the food industry by building a bridge between the culinary programs in high school and the restaurant industry. Taking the talented kids and bring them into the restaurants bypassing the middle man culinary schools. The availability of more chefs mentors in culinary programs, developing teams, to create passion, not just a job