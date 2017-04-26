Putt N’ Crawl returns for 13th year at Jacksonville Beach

Since 2004 Putt N’ Crawl has been a Jacksonville Beach tradition. The premise is simple, dress in your most outrageous costume and crawl from bar to bar where mini golf holes are set up. Putt at each hole and try to beat your friends’ scores. Get a hole-in-one and win a prize. Its that easy.

In addition, prizes will be awarded for best costume — both individual and group.

But, the day is really about getting out to Jacksonville Beach with your friends, enjoying great drinks specials and having fun. Checking out the parade of costumes is a lot of fun, too. This year 11 Jacksonville Beach bars and restaurants are opening their doors to the event.

At the end of the day, an after party will be held at Lynch’s with presentation of costume prizes and drink specials.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, May 6. Sign-ins begin at 1:00 p.m. at Lynch’s Irish Pub, Zeta Brewing Company or Ocean Grille. Ticket holders will receive a wristband that provides access to the course, drink discounts and prizes. Participants must be 21 years old or older to take part in the event and I.D.s will be checked upon check in.

Tickets for the event are $25 dollars, but if you use the code “BEERGUY” at checkout, you will get an exclusive discount for Jax Beer Guy readers only — you will get your ticket for $1 (plus a $1.05 processing fee)! That’s right, because you are a loyal reader, you get a 96% discount!

Order your tickets today at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/putt-n-crawl-2017-tickets-29510911932.