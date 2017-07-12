Three Rivers Legal Services extends a helping hand to community members throughout Jacksonville along with sixteen other areas in North Florida.

The organization provides free civil legal assistance to those who can`t afford lawyers. TRLS has been around for about 40 years. It is federally funded through the Legal Services Corporation along with grants from many other financial sources.

The staff is required to do a legal needs study every few years. After community members are surveyed, it is then determined what services are needed most.

Christine Larson has been executive director of TRLS since 2014. She oversees about 35 staff members between all locations.

“I want us to be seen as compassionate and eager to serve clients. The thing I love about Three Rivers is the dedication and commitment of the staff I work with. This is the best job.” Larson said.