Community Focus 

Vision is Priceless has been offering opportunity to improve vision health since being founded in 1996.

The organization offers eye sight screenings to uninsured and underserved children and adults throughout Duval, Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, and Baker counties.

Jami Bueker serves as executive director. She has an ever-growing passion for non-profits that has brewed within her 15 years of experience. Vision Is Priceless has had a 73 percent increase in the number of exam follow-ups since Bueker joined the team just over a year ago.

“The screenings have a lot of value. It brings awareness to vision health,” Bueker said. “Unless you have lost your eyesight, you may not think to value getting an eye exam every year and making sure you`re healthy.”

Vision Is Priceless has a calendar posted on their website to notify of upcoming dates and locations for screenings. Bus passes are provided to those in need and have no transportation.

Patients who fail vision screenings are referred for eyes exams; which are done by one of more than 60 eye care professional volunteers. Prescription glasses and specialty care are also available through the program.

The organization provides vision screenings for over 39,000 children and 3,300 adults annually.

Bueker believes independence can be gained by healthy vision and said that she underestimated how important it was before her career at Vision Is Priceless. She finds it imperative that those who can`t afford annual eye exams are still able to have healthy eyesight.

“This can change lives. Being able to see offers opportunities,” Bueker said. “They can see to drive a car, fill out a job application, go back to school or perform better when they are in school.”

Volunteers are strongly encouraged to lend a helping hand. Training is done to teach how to utilize tools used for screenings. Overall, Bueker believes volunteers are a big part of the organization and helps the operation to be smoother all together.

“It`s great when we have community support, so we can process 50 or 100 people a day through a screening process,” Bueker said.

Vision Is Priceless offer screenings in more than 450 schools in northeast Florida to screen students. The organization will screen children as young as three years old.

Those who are interested in screenings as well as volunteering or donating to Vision Is Priceless can find more information on the organization website at www.visionispriceless.org or call 904-308-2020.

“Something as simple as a pair of glasses will change a person`s life and help them feel more confident and secure,” Bueker said. “It seems like an immediate reward. There is not another non-profit doing what we do. We are meeting a need that has been unfulfilled.”